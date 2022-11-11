RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RYU Apparel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Get RYU Apparel alerts:

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.