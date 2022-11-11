SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.00) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.00) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($19.60) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, September 5th.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

SFQ traded up €0.63 ($0.63) during trading on Friday, reaching €9.10 ($9.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a market capitalization of $413.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.31. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €5.98 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of €13.80 ($13.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

