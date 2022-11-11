Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the October 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFSHF shares. Barclays started coverage on Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 3,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487. Safestore has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

