Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

