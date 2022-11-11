Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Buys C$136,770.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,025,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,231,114.50.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.97. 320,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,059. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.02.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

