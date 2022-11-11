Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSL. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.02.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE SSL traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.97. The company had a trading volume of 165,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,533. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.74.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

