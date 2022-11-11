Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDVKY. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 181 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 57,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,279. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

