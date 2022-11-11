Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $653.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 795,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,803,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

