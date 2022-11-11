Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.20

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.20 and last traded at C$32.20, with a volume of 205473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.63 billion and a PE ratio of 38.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at C$248,986.14.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

