Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Stock Price Down 4%

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.15 and last traded at 0.16. 516,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,585,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sayona Mining in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.21 target price for the company.

Sayona Mining Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.17.

About Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

