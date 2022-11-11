Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the October 15th total of 596,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STECF remained flat at $13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Scatec ASA has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

See Also

