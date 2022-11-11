Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 8.4% Higher

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.52. 5,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 514,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
Schrödinger Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.07.
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
