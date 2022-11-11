Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 8.4% Higher

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.52. 5,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 514,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

