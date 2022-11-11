Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $111.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.