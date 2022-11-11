Scotiabank Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.75.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.3 %

POW stock opened at C$32.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$21.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a current ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.15.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

