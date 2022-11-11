Scotiabank Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$80.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.70.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of STN traded down C$1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$66.00. 716,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.61. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.12 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50.

About Stantec

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.