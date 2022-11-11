Scotiabank Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$16.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

TAC stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.97. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% in the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 59.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,785,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,962 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

