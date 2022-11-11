Scotiabank Trims KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Target Price to C$10.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KPTSF stock remained flat at $7.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

