scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Raised to $18.00

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,286. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Insider Activity

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.