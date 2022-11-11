SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.06.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of SE stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEA will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.