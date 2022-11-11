SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 1.64% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:EVX traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.94. 1,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $160.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.53.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

