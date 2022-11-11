SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.15. 58,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,373. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

