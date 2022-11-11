SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,211 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

