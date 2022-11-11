SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.29. 87,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,623. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.