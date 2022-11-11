SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $8.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.14. 11,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,734. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.26 and its 200 day moving average is $334.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.