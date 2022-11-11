SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,249. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

