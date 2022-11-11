SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,501,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,384,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 321,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 112,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.