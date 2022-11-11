SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 418,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $49,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. 7,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MDU Resources Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

