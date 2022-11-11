SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.46. 199,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,285,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

