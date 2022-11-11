SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 282.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.79. 21,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

