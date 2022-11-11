Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Short Interest Update

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition alerts:

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Stock Performance

SCMA stock remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.