Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 10

Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
SEEMF stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 214,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,579. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
