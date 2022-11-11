Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Lowered to $32.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

