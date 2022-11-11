Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan Sells 198,000 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ST opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $84,466,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

