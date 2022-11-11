SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Up 15.1 %

NYSE S traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 37.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 307.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,618 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

