SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,249 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Barclays raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.