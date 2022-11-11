Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Citigroup

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 2.1 %

SERA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 27,921.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,389,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 176,750 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.