SG Blocks (SGBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX opened at $1.30 on Friday. SG Blocks has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -3.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SG Blocks, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

