SG Blocks (SGBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBXGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX opened at $1.30 on Friday. SG Blocks has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBXGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.