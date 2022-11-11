Share Buyback Plan Declared by Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Board

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

CPRI stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 2,833,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,673. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

