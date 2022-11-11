Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $323.34 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.47 and a 200 day moving average of $278.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

