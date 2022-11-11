Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 64.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 62.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

