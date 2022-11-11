Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $129.74 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

