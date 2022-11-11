Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.09% of Masimo worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.57. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

