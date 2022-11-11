Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 5.7 %

MKL opened at $1,284.93 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,251.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

