Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,885 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

