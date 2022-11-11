Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 70,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 70.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

CSCO stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.