Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,793 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,793 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $181,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 51.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78. The company has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

