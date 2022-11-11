Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 31,164 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,164 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $178,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

