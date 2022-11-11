Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,721 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

