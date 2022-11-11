Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,331 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

3M Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.