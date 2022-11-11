Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

